Rainy, damp weekend throughout the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see a damp and rainy weekend.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando said rain will be on and off all day on Saturday.

Weekend Outlook (WHIO)

Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 50s and rise to the low 60s.

At times, the rainfall will be heavy, according to Marando.

Futurecast (WHIO)

On Sunday, there is an additional chance for showers.

TMarando said the rain will not be as widespread as Saturday, but temperatures will remain cool in the lower 60s.

Rain Chances (WHIO)

The chance for showers will continue through Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 will continue to track the latest weather.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

