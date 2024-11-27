Rain, snow mix before Thanksgiving; colder this weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain and snow showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is watching this holiday system closely and the impacts it could bring for Thanksgiving. He will have the latest timing, track, and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak starting at 4:25 a.m.

After a dry start, rain will move into the area this afternoon and into the evening hours. We will see highs in the mid-40s for Wednesday.

Rain will mix with snow overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid-30s, according to Dunn.

“A full changeover to snow is not impossible, but even a one-degree change could allow for different outcomes,” said Dunn.

The best chances for accumulating snow will be areas along, and north of Interstate 70. Light accumulations of around an inch of snow are possible on grassy surfaces.

“Road temperatures will remain above freezing, and air temperatures may only briefly touch 32, so significant travel impacts are unlikely,” said Dunn.

Any remaining rain or snow will taper off by Thanksgiving morning. But cold temperatures will move in and remain after Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s.

We could see highs in the 20s for the first week of December.

Storm Center 7′s team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the system and what it will bring us. This story will be updated.

Wednesday AM 7-Day: November 27, 2024 One system crossing through tonight brings rain and snow, then it turns quite cold!

