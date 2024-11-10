Rain arrives overnight; breezy, unseasonably warm Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — After seeing dry conditions, the Miami Valley will see rain move into the area overnight Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is TRACKING the system and has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Weather timeline Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rain will move through the area overnight and lows will be warm for this time of year thanks to the rains and clouds.

Tonight's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Temperatures dropping into the low 50s, according to Dunn.

Sunday's forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Rain will be steady at times on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Total rainfall may exceed a half-inch in spots, Dunn said.

Wind gusts at times will be near 30 mph, but things will dry out later Sunday afternoon.

We will update this story.

Saturday PM 7-Day: November 9, 2024 A soggy end to the weekend ahead of a few cooler days!

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



