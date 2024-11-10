Rain arrives overnight; breezy, unseasonably warm Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — After seeing dry conditions, the Miami Valley will see rain move into the area overnight Sunday.
Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn is TRACKING the system and has the latest TIMING tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.
Rain will move through the area overnight and lows will be warm for this time of year thanks to the rains and clouds.
Temperatures dropping into the low 50s, according to Dunn.
Rain will be steady at times on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Total rainfall may exceed a half-inch in spots, Dunn said.
Wind gusts at times will be near 30 mph, but things will dry out later Sunday afternoon.
