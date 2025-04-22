‘Prissy’ the kitten recovering after being thrown out car window

CINCINNATI — A 4-week-old kitten is recovering after being thrown out of a car window.

“Prissy” was brought into a veterinarian emergency room by a passerby who rescued her on April 20, according to Peppermint Pig Animal Rescue in Cincinnati.

The rescue was asked to help cover some of Prissy’s bills.

Prissy is continuing to make improvements, the organization said.

“She’s not out of the woods yet, but we’re cautiously optimistic,” they wrote on social media.

