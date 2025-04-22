Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

OHIO — Check your tickets! A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Ohio.

One person in Ohio won $50,000 with a Powerball ticket in Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 4, 33, 45, 46, 51, and the Powerball was 25. The Powerplay multiplier was 3.

The winner got four of the five numbers and the Powerball.

Lottery officials have not announced where the winning ticket was purchased.

No one won the $139 million Jackpot.

The next drawing is Wednesday, April 23, with an estimated jackpot of $151 million.

