Power outages force local school district to open 2 hours late

NEW PARIS — Local outages have forced a school district to open late on Monday.

National Trail Local Schools are on a two-hour delay due to power outages across the area, according to the WHIO School & Business Closings list.

This is after the area got hit by the remnants of Hurricane Helene on Friday.

AES Ohio is reporting less than 700 customers are without power in Preble County as of 5:55 a.m.

