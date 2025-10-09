Power company to open first North American plant in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — An Italian power company will open its first North American plant here in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD:Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will take you inside the manufacturing facility today on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Westrafo’s new plant will be at the 6200 block of Wolf Creek Pike in Trotwood.

The new facility is expected to create 230 jobs, according to a company spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the groundbreaking was held in August 2024.

Westrafo leaders said they see new opportunities here, with increasing electrical demand and older infrastructure needing to be replaced.

“We will need a lot of workers, a lot of skilled workers. That is one of the reasons we probably chose this location. You have fantastic schools here around,” Westrafo President Alberto Cracco said last in August.

He added that students at Sinclair Community College and the Miami Valley Career Technical Center will work for the plant.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group