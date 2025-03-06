Popular Tex-Mex restaurant closes final Ohio location, files for bankruptcy

A popular Tex-Mex restaurant is closing dozens of locations and filing for bankruptcy in an effort to restructure the company, originally reported by WSB-TV Atlanta.

On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina’s final location in Ohio, which was in Columbus, is now permanently closed, according to a report by NBC4.

The Columbus location closed without any warning to staff or customers, according to NBC4.

A note left on the door said, “Sorry for the inconvenience, On The Border will be closed permanently,” according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Ohio is not the only state left without an On The Border. Georgia and Arizona, as well as Long Island, NY, are also reported to have lost all On The Border locations, according to NBC4.

