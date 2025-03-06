Woman found hiding in chest during SWAT standoff, drug investigation; 2 in custody

DAYTON — Two people were arrested during a drug-related investigation in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers with the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit and Kettering police’s VICE unit searched a home in the 600 block of Krebs Avenue.

The search was part of an investigation into drug trafficking, according to a Kettering police spokesperson.

Due to suspects having a weapon history, officers used a SWAT team to enter the home.

Police said one person refused to leave the home, prompting a standoff.

SWAT ultimately located the woman hiding in a chest in the basement, according to Kettering police.

Police said Jessica Owens, 40, and Junichi Naito, 75, were taken into custody.

Officers found a firearm and suspect meth and fentanyl in the home.

Police notified a nearby school of the standoff and stopped all traffic until SWAT was able to clear the home.

Information about those arrested is not available at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

