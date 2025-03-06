Women’s clothing store coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — A new retailer is coming to the Mall at Fairfield Commons later this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Windsor Fashions will open in the 4,490 square foot space on the lower level across from Victoria’s Secret, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

Windsor is a special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 350 locations.

The store was previously located in The Greene Town Center.

Windsor will open in late March.

More information can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group