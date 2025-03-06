Women’s clothing store coming to Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK — A new retailer is coming to the Mall at Fairfield Commons later this month.
Windsor Fashions will open in the 4,490 square foot space on the lower level across from Victoria’s Secret, according to a media release.
Windsor is a special occasion and fast-fashion retailer with over 350 locations.
The store was previously located in The Greene Town Center.
Windsor will open in late March.
More information can be found here.
