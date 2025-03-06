Scratch-off worth $150K sold in Miami Valley

DAYTON — A scratch-off ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in the Miami Valley.
The winning Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X ticket was sold at Om Oil Needmore in the 3400 block of Needmore Road in Dayton, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, the winner will receive approximately $108,000.
The Monopoly Bonus Spectacular 100X is a $20 scratch-off. The top prize is $40,000 a year for 25 years.
