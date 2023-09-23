Popular restaurant near UD campus to go up for auction after new owners back out

DAYTON — A popular restaurant near the University of Dayton’s campus has announced it will go up for auction.

Tanks Bar & Grill on Wayne Avenue temporarily closed in June to transition to new ownership — but the new owners have now changed their minds, according to a social media post by the restaurant.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Popular restaurant near UD campus announces temporary closure

The restaurant said after looking at all their options they decided to put the restaurant up for auction.

Tanks has started auctioning off items online from inside the restaurant and said an on-site auction for properties will be held on Nov. 1.

The restaurant was known for its ultimate comfort food and award-winning “Road Kill Chili.”









