Popular restaurant near UD campus announces temporary closure

DAYTON — A popular restaurant near the University of Dayton’s campus has announced it will temporarily close its doors.

Tank’s Bar and Grill on Wayne Avenue announced on social media it is currently closed as it transitions to new ownership.

The restaurant is known for its ultimate comfort food and award-winning “Road Kill Chili.”

“New owners love Tank’s history and want to preserve and make it even better!” the social media post reads.

A reopening date has not been announced.

