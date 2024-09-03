Popular restaurant operating out of food truck after fire damages building in Greene County

XENIA — A popular Mexican restaurant in Greene County is operating out of its parking lot after a fire damaged the building.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright stopped by Los Mariachis in Xenia to check on the business. See how the repairs are going LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Los Mariachis on North Detroit Street in Xenia was damaged after a large freezer caught fire and the flames spread to the restaurant’s attic in June.

No one can go inside the building but the restaurant is still open for business. Since the fire, all orders have been placed in the parking lot at a food truck.

“The food is really good and I miss the restaurant but I’m trying to support them by coming regularly,” Kathy Reese, a frequent patron of Los Mariachis said.

