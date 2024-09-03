Do you recognize him? Police asking for help identifying person of interest in computer theft case

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a computer theft case.
Kettering Police posted images on Facebook of a man they believe to be in connection with the theft of computer equipment from a local business.
The theft occurred on Aug. 19, according to the Facebook post.
If you have any information regarding the man’s identity, call Kettering Police at 937-296-2555 and ask to speak with Officer Blackwell.
