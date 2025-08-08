Pop-up food distribution held to help feed thousands across area

FAIRBORN — A pop-up food distribution event at Wright State University on Thursday aimed to help feed thousands of people in the community.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, the Foodbank organized the distribution.

It is one of several scheduled for the year.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley said over 1,500 vehicles were expected to pass through the Nutter Center parking lot.

“We have a number of pantry staple items and items that are more expensive for families to purchase,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale, Chief Development Officer of The Foodbank.

Foley says this was the first of three major first distributions in the area this year.

Among the items distributed were fresh chicken, fresh produce, and various pantry staples, aimed at supplementing the needs of families and seniors.

“Help people who don’t have food or are short on food and money, so that they have someplace to go,” said Mallie. “This stuff has helped because you can put it in your freezer. You can put it in your refrigerator. You can even share some of it if you need to.”

The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners announced a $1 million donation to The Foodbank last month, intended to offset recent cuts to federal and state programs that have reduced the organization’s inventory.

She added that the critical timing of the funds, as the need for food assistance has increased, with more people requiring help for longer periods.

The event not only provided essential food supplies but also fostered a sense of community pride and support among participants like Mallie, who appreciated the kindness and blessings shared by the community.

“This is home, and home is good when they reach out to other people in the community and provide their kindness, it’s love, it’s many blessings,” said Mallie.

