Homicide investigation underway in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway in a Dayton neighborhood.

Around 5:20 p.m., Dayton police were called to North Hedges and East Second streets for an unresponsive person.

Lt. Daniel Perkins with Dayton police confirmed homicide detectives are on scene investigating.

We have a News Center 7 crew on scene and will continue to follow this story.

