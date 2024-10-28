Political signs reportedly being stolen in Greenville, police investigating

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department is investigating reports of political signs being stolen.

In a notice posted to Facebook, the Greenville Police Department stated they have received several reports of political signs being stolen within the city.

“While we understand that everyone has their own political views and beliefs, we ask that you respect others and refrain from violating Ohio law,” the Police Department said in the post.

GPD said they are “committed to thoroughly investigating any theft or vandalism of political signs.”

If you see any suspicious behavior or someone tampering with signs, the police department asks that you call dispatch at 937-548-1103.

