Police warn of viral ‘door kick challenge’ trend popping up in Ohio

HILLIARD — Police are warning about a viral social media trend that is popping up in Ohio.

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The Hilliard Division of Police said in a social media post that the “door kick challenge” is causing damage to homes.

They also shared a photo to draw attention to the trend.

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The image shows people in masks whom police believe are teenagers participating in that trend.

The department said they have received reports of people banging on doors and running off. But it goes beyond “Ding, Dong, Ditch,” according to the social media post.

“The ‘Door Kick Challenge’ is a nationwide social media trend in which pranksters are challenged to approach the front door of people’s homes and kick it as hard as they can before taking off,” Hilliard Police said. “It can cause extensive property damage, homeowner fear, and potential for violent encounters when homeowners believe there is an intruder.”

The department has encouraged parents to speak with their children about the dangers of this trend.

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