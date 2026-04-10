Parents concerned after local district announces schedule changes for next school year

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Miami Valley school district is making big changes for the 2026-27 school year.

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Huber Heights school leaders explain those changes, and we share the parents’ concerns this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The plan means longer school days and a later start date for Huber Heights City School students.

Wayne High School will start at 7:25 a.m., and Weisenborn Middle School will begin at 7:20 a.m. next year. The elementary schools will start at either 8:20 a.m. or 9:05 a.m., according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Huber Heights School Superintendent Jason Enix explained why the changes were made.

“Extend the length of our school day so that we could be able to meet things like the science of reading requirements and the reading instructional time and those types of requirements,” Enix said.

The school district said it started working on this plan a year ago.

Elementary school total hours are now extended.

“Six-hour and 50-minute school days for elementary,” he said.

Brittany Harrison’s child attends Huber Heights schools, and she has concerns.

“It has its pros and cons, but definitely more cons for the parents and scheduling everything around their child now,” she said.

She added that parents and kids are used to a set schedule and routine.

Enix is hosting a “Community Conversation” meeting at 7:30 a.m. today at the Panera Bread on Old Troy Pike for anyone who has questions about the change.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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