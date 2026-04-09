Nearly 200 grams of meth found at area home

UNION COUNTY, Indiana — Two people were arrested after authorities found a large amount of narcotics in an area home.

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The Liberty Police Department said it conducted a joint investigation with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

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Authorities conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of E. Sycamore Street on Wednesday.

While searching, authorities found approximately 176 grams of methamphetamine, 162 grams of marijuana, and digital scales, according to the department.

Haylee Saylor and another wanted suspect were arrested.

The wanted suspect’s identity wasn’t immediately available.

Saylor was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Saylor is being held in the Union County Jail, and the wanted suspect was transported to the Fayette County Jail.

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