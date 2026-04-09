Truck crashes into area medical spa

BELLEFONTAINE — A truck crashed through the front window and door of a business in downtown Bellefontaine.

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The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Modern Beauty Aesthetics & Wellness at 115 North Main Street

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A driver told authorities that the brakes failed on the Dodge he was driving, according to Bellefontaine Fire Chief Brian Wilson.

Wilson said the building was occupied, but no one was hurt.

Building inspectors determined the damage was not structural.

The crash remains under investigation.

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