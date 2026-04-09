Crash temporarily blocks intersection in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A crash temporarily blocked an intersection in Clark County on Wednesday night.
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It was reported at the intersection of State Route 334 and Derr Road in Moorefield Township.
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News Center 7 crews on scene see several law enforcement officers and fire trucks blocking the intersection.
They also see three cars on separate tow trucks.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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