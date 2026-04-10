Pastor at Ohio church suspended after investigation into misconduct

OHIO — A pastor for Crossroads Church will be suspended and receive an extended leave after allegations of “inappropriate physical humor.”

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Our media partner, WCPO-9, obtained a letter that the church sent to its members.

It informed the members of the independent investigation into allegations made about Tome.

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The board wrote that additional details on these claims wouldn’t be released “in order to respect all parties involved.”

However, board chairman Brian Wells explained the allegations in a pre-recorded video that was shared with the church in March.

Wells said Tome had a gifted riding crop, which is a short whip, in his office.

A person went into Tome’s office in November 2015 and allegedly asked about the crop.

The person said Tome picked it up and said, “Oh yeah. You like that?” according to WCPO-9.

Tome allegedly whipped the person in the crotch and was rubbing the person’s crotch.

The board said a third-party witness, who wasn’t previously known, confirmed the claims.

“While Brian’s actions may have been intended in humor, they were inappropriate and not above reproach,” the board said in the letter. “We’re thankful for the community member who came forward and shared his experience and participated in the third-party investigation. We’re praying for and offering support for everyone who has been impacted.”

In the letter, the board also notes concerns about Tome’s impact on staff and leadership style.

“Our desire is that our community, whether as a staff member or volunteer, is one of accountability, truth and repentance that leads to redemption,” the letter says. “As a result, Brian will be experiencing a one-month suspension followed by a four-month extended leave during which he will take part in appropriate steps of repentance and reconciliation. Brian’s response to these steps has been incredibly encouraging.”

Lead Pastor Kyle Ranson will oversee the staff and church, according to our media partner.

The message to church members included a letter from Tome.

“For that I’m sorry and I want to apologize publicly to this individual who came forward and others who may have been impacted,” Tome wrote. “I’ve also not been creating a leadership environment for many on our staff to thrive. I’ve been driven too much by results and have too often not reflected the model of Jesus.”

He ended his letter by asking for forgiveness and saying he’s glad to have the time to “step back and regear for the future and work toward an Awakening.”

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