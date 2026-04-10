Local district changing schedule for next school year; Parent shares ‘pros and cons’

HUBER HEIGHTS — A school district in Miami Valley will have longer school days in the fall, but its school year will be shorter.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to the district’s superintendent about the change LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Some parents told News Center 7 that they didn’t know about the changes, so now they must go on the website to prepare for next year.

Huber Heights City Schools said it started working on this plan almost a year ago, while negotiating with the teachers’ union.

Up to this point, Superintendent Jason Enix said the district has not had much pushback.

Brittany Harrison’s child attends Huber Heights schools.

“I feel like it’s going to affect a lot of parents who have to wake up and be at work on at a certain time, and then now they got to get their kids up earlier, make plans with their job and things like that,” Harrison said.

She said parents and kids are used to a set schedule and routine.

The change starts when the new school year begins in the fall, three weeks later.

“It has its pros and cons, but definitely more cons for the parents and scheduling everything around their child now,” Harrison said.

Wayne High School will start at 7:25 a.m., and Weisenborn Middle School will start at 7:20 a.m.

The elementary schools will start at either 8:20 a.m. or 9:05 a.m.

Enix explained the reasons for the changes on Thursday.

“Extend the length of our school day so that we could be able to meet things like the science of reading requirements and the reading instructional time and those types of requirements,” Enix said.

Elementary school total hours are now extended.

“Six-hour and 50-minute school days for elementary,” he said.

But Harrison is not sure how kids will adapt to longer days.

“The longer that you’re in class, obviously, the more you’re going to learn. But I think that kids’ attention span nowadays. I don’t know if that’s going to stick with them,” she said.

Enix is hosting a “Community Conversation” meeting at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Panera Bread on Old Troy Pike for anyone who has questions about the change.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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