Water rescue team responds after SUV ends up in area pond

BUTLER COUNTY — Officers and a water rescue team responded after an SUV ended up in an area pond on Wednesday.

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The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services (ERS) said in a social media post that a person parked and exited their 2026 Ford Bronco at a West Chester Township bagel shop.

The SUV rolled across the parking lot and ended up in the water.

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The vehicle was fully submerged in the pond.

West Chester Police requested the Task Force One Dive Team (TF-1). They responded and safely extricated the vehicle from the pond, according to the social media post.

The SUV was empty, and no one was injured.

Car into Pond Butler Photo courtesy of Butler County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Services (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Services (via Facebook))

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