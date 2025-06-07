Police warn community of uptick in car thefts

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — A local police department is warning the community about a noticeable increase in a specific crime.

The Sugarcreek Township Police Department said they have noticed an uptick in car thefts and items being stolen from cars, according to a social media post from the department.

The department recommends that all residents lock their cars, take the keys inside, and keep valuable items out of sight.

They also encourage everyone to notify the department of any suspicious activity.

