Police warn of arrest warrant scam calls in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police has a warning about a phone scam.

They have received reports of a person calling residents and falsely identifying themselves as Captain Lindsey, according to a social media post.

The caller claims an active warrant is out for your arrest. They also instruct you to pay over the phone to resolve the issue.

The department states they don’t accept payments over the phone for arrest warrants.

If anyone receives such a call, hang up immediately.

