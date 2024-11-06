Police take action after increasing complaints about dangerous electric bikes, scooters

TROY — People in one local city said they are fed up with dodging electric bikes and scooters on their sidewalks.

Erica Kuhn has owned her bike for about a month, it’s not fully electric but has an electric assist to get up to top speeds.

“I mean this thing flies. This is my car,” Kuhn said.

She said she understand the dangers of riding them, especially for kids.

Troy police said they’re taking action after hearing several complaints from residents almost being hit by them on the sidewalk.

