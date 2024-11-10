Police smash glass door to release buck trapped in 103-year-old woman’s room

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Michigan — Police had to break a glass door to release a buck that was trapped in the bedroom of a 103-year-old woman.

On Nov. 4, officers with the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety in Michigan were dispatched to an assisted living facility for senior citizens when facility employees reported a deer had entered one of the resident’s rooms.

Staff members were unable to enter the room and couldn’t tell if the 103-year-old resident was injured as she was out of sight, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The buck was reportedly thrashing around in an attempt to escape, and staff members could see blood through the room.

Officers Luke Bradley and Ryan Martin initially tried to enter the residence through the hallway door.

From there, they could see the deer in the apartment’s living room near a set of glass patio doors, according to the post.

Officers Bradley and Martin then moved out to the patio and could see the deer, but could not enter the apartment as the patio doors were locked.

In body camera footage attached to the post, Officer Martin can be seen smashing the glass on the patio door.

The buck was then able to exit the apartment and flee. Officers then entered the apartment and found the resident had sustained injuries but was conscious and alert.

She received medical attention on scene and then was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a further investigation, officers discovered the buck had entered the apartment by jumping through a closed glass window in the resident’s bedroom while she was in bed.

In an attempt to escape, the buck had caused some damage and left blood throughout the apartment, from injuries sustained when it entered the apartment.

Officers attempted to locate the deer, but it is believed to have fled into the nearby woods, according to the post.

