Police investigating after 1 person injured in stabbing in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a stabbing in Montgomery County early Sunday morning.

Around 4:54 a.m. Moraine police officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Dryden Road on reports of a person who had been stabbed.

According to a Moraine Police Dispatcher, the stabbing actually occurred in Dayton.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that Dayton Police were investigating a stabbing in the 1200 block of Miami Chapel Road and that the person found on Dryden Road was believed to be the victim of the stabbing.

The victim had reportedly been stabbed in the hand, according to the Dispatch Sergeant.

It is unclear if they have been taken to the hospital at this time.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

