Local

Police seeking help identifying person of interest in Laundry Mat incident

By WHIO Staff

Celina Laundry Mat Incident Photos courtesy of Celina Police Department on Facebook.

By WHIO Staff

CELINA — Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in an incident that occurred in a Laundry Mat in Celina.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 18 at Plaza Laundry Mat on North Main Street in Celina, according to a Facebook Post from Celina Police Department.

>> ‘Very disgusting;’ 17-year-old accused of assaulting second teen in Dayton

Police are asking for any information regarding the identity of a man or vehicle of interest, or any information regarding the incident itself.

If you have any information, contact the Celina Police Department at 419-586-2345 and ask to speak with Detective Poppe.

Celina Laundry Mat Incident Photo courtesy of Celina Police Department on Facebook.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read