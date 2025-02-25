Police searching for suspects accused of stealing from Ross

KETTERING — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of stealing from a local Ross.

Kettering Police Department shared a photo of the suspects on social media who they said are wanted in a theft from Ross on Feb. 23.

Police said the suspects took several hundred dollars worth of merchandise and left in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (937)296-2555.

