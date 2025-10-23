Local

Police searching for man accused of stealing over $2,900 worth of items from Ultra North

By WHIO Staff
Ultra Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department wrote in a social media post that they are searching for a man accused of stealing twice from the Ultra North on Towne Drive.

TRENDING STORIES:

The first incident happened on Oct. 10.

The suspect allegedly selected fragrance items, concealed them in a bag, and left without paying. The total value was over $2,100, according to police.

The second incident happened one week later, on October 17, at the same store.

The same man selected several fragrance items in a bag and left without paying. The total value from this incident was $760.

The estimated total value was over $2,900, the department stated.

Contact Officer Desjardins at (937) 426-1225, extension 147, if you recognize this suspect.

Ultra Theft Suspect Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read