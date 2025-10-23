Large fire response on scene of reported high-rise apartment fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters are responding to a reported apartment fire in Dayton on Wednesday night.
The fire was reported at the Lakewoods Apartment building, at 980 Wilmington Avenue, around 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton fire crews rushing in and out of the building.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
