Large fire response on scene of reported high-rise apartment fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters are responding to a reported apartment fire in Dayton on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported at the Lakewoods Apartment building, at 980 Wilmington Avenue, around 7:30 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton fire crews rushing in and out of the building.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

