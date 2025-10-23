More than 100 jobs coming to new manufacturer opening in Xenia

XENIA — A new manufacturing plant has opened in Xenia, Greene County, marking a significant investment in local industry by WCR.

The facility, located on Bellbrook Avenue, spans 212,000 square feet and represents a $15 million investment in cutting-edge manufacturing technology. It is set to produce plate and frame heat exchangers, a crucial component for various industries.

“We’re just glad that you chose Xenia - as you move and grow. We welcome you!” said Donna Saraga from the Xenia Chamber of Commerce during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

WCR, established in 1980, operates facilities in Europe, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany, with several service locations in the United States. The new Xenia plant will focus on manufacturing, specifically producing plate and frame heat exchangers.

Kim Andreasen, CEO of WCR, highlighted that the company is the only one in the country to manufacture both plates and gaskets under the same roof. This positions WCR uniquely in the market, catering to large breweries, milk processors, and manufacturers in the power, energy, and chemical sectors.

Currently, the plant employs 115 people, with 20 open positions. The company aims to expand its workforce to at least 200 employees within five years.

