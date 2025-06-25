Police searching for man accused of stealing over $1K in items from Dick’s House of Sport

Do you recognize this man?

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,100 in merchandise, according to a social media post.

The incident happened on June 10 when the man entered Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

He is accused of picking and hiding merchandise worth over $1,100.

The suspect allegedly left the store in a black Chevrolet Traverse without paying for the items.

If you can ID him, contact Officer Zalar at (937) 426-1225, ext. 159, or by email.

