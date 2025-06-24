Man killed 19-year-old, tried to clean scene with bleach, court docs say

DAYTON — A man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old in Dayton last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that 19-year-old Darion Jones was found shot dead in a car on West Grand Avenue.

Court documents allege Jones was in the passenger seat of the car when he was shot in the back of the head by Danny Gladden Jr., court documents allege.

TRENDING STORIES:

Gladden Jr. and another man who has not yet been charged are accused of coming back to the scene and trying to clean it with bleach.

Gladden Jr.’s father, Danny Gladden Sr., is accused of harboring his son in Columbus and hiding a rifle possibly used in the crime.

Gladden Jr. is facing initial charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, and having weapons under disability.

His father is facing charges of obstructing justice and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group