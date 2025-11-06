Police searching for 3 suspects accused of 2 different thefts at Spirit Halloween

MIDDLETOWN — Can you identify these suspects?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Middletown Division of Police wrote in a social media post that the suspects are accused of two different thefts at Spirit Halloween.

TRENDING STORIES:

Security camera images show one suspect wearing black-and-white clothing.

She also had a lip piercing. Police said she left on a light green bicycle.

The other two suspects left in a gold Buick, according to Middletown Police.

Contact Detective Eley at (513) 425-7713 if you recognize them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group