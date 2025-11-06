Candle believed to cause estimated $120K damage in Miami Co. house fire

TIPP CITY — A home sustained considerable damage after a fire in Miami County on Wednesday night.

Tipp City firefighters responded around 6:18 p.m. to the 400 block of W. Main Street on a report of smoke in the home.

It was initially reported that a candle had been burning. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in a second-floor bedroom, according to a Tipp City Fire spokesperson.

They found smoke conditions on all floors as the fire spread throughout the walls and ceiling.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from a candle, the spokesperson said.

Damages are estimated at $100,000 to the home and $20,000 in contents.

The Red Cross was called to the displaced residents.

No injuries were reported.

West Milton, Vandalia, Elizabeth Township, and Bethel Fire Departments assisted.

