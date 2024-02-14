Small explosion reported near Dayton home

DAYTON — Police are investigating after a small explosion happened outside a Dayton home Friday.

Just after 9 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the 4700 block of Prescott Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The call originally came in as “shots fired”, but after investigating police discovered it was a small explosion that caused the noise, according to police on scene.

Police said the blast damaged a car but not the home.

No one was hurt.

At this time police do believe it was intentionally set, according to police on the scene.

