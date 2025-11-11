Police respond to possible swatting call at Ohio college

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Police responded to what they believe was a swatting call at an Ohio university on Monday morning.

Bowling Green State University (BGSU) shared on social media that the City of Bowling Green Police Department received an anonymous call on their non-emergency line from an unknown caller stating there was an active shooter in a library on campus.

The department did not receive any other calls reporting a similar threat, the university said.

The BGSU Police Department responded to the Jerome Library and checked the area.

Officers spoke with people on scene who said they did not see or hear anything indicating a threat.

The library was evacuated as a precaution, but officers determined there was no threat.

An all clear was called after two full sweeps of the Library.

“BGSUPD is working with the City of Bowling Green Police Department to further investigate the call, which is believed to have been a swatting call,” the University said in their post. “BGSUPD will have an increased presence on campus in the coming days out of an abundance of caution.”

