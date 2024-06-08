Police rescue cow from Ohio highway

AKRON — Police were called to rescue a cow on an Ohio highway on Friday.

Around 6 p.m., Akron police received multiple calls concerning a cow on the highway, according to a social media post from the police department.

The cow was reportedly seen on the highway at or near I77N –76 E after it fell out of a trailer, and the vehicle hauling it kept going, police said.

The cow was corralled after it made its way onto 76E.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., a representative from FOCUS Rescue & Rehabilitation arrived and transported the calf to their facility until her owner could be identified and contacted.

“Akron Police and Akron Fire responded swiftly and mightily to capture and secure a jersey calf who fell out of a moving trailer on the highway during rush hour traffic,” the nonprofit said in a Facebook post. “A passerby witnessed the fall and said she skidded on her knees for at least 100 feet. The witness attempted to flag down the driver who kept going.”

The nonprofit said the calf is now “safe and sound tucked into a clean bed with unlimited hay and water.”

