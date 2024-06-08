At least 1 hospitalized after shooting near gas station in Harrison Twp

HARRISON TWP — At least one person was hospitalized after a shooting in Harrison Township early Saturday morning.

Crews were dispatched around 1:13 a.m. to the 3900 block of North Main Street near a Marathon Gas Station on reports of a shooting

At least one person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the person’s injuries were not immediately available. It is unclear if anyone else has been shot, and if a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.

