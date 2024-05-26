Police pursue wrong way driver across multiple counties, driver taken into custody

MIAMI COUNTY — One person is in custody after police pursued a wrong-way driver across multiple counties early Sunday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., a driver was traveling southbound on I-75 southbound coming from Sydney.
Once the driver came into Troy, they switched into the Northbound lanes, driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
Miami County Crews initiated a pursuit, following the driver all the way to North James H McGee Blvd and North Gettysburg Ave in Montgomery County where the driver crashed into another vehicle.
According to a Miami County Sgt, no serious injuries were reported and no medical transports were made.
After the crash, the driver fled on foot and was located roughly 100 yards away with a drone provided by West Carrollton Police Department.
The driver was located and taken into custody.
