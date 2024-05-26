1 hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m. Police and Medics were dispatched to the 100 block of West High Street on reports of a man who had been shot.

Units were on scene at The Buckeye lounge and found a man who was reportedly suffering from a graze wound. The man was taken to an area hospital.

>> 2 dead, 1 injured after crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Harrison Twp

Careflight was called, however, the Springfield Police Department Officer in Charge told News Center 7 that they did not respond due to the nature of the injury.

As of right now, no one has been taken into custody and no suspect information is available.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn new information.





©2024 Cox Media Group