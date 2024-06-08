Police: Ohio father arrested after leaving 10-month-old in car to go to casino

CLEVELAND — An Ohio father is facing charges after allegedly leaving his young child in a car alone while at a casino.

Cleveland officers found the 10-month-old child in a parking garage at 2151 Ontario Street, WOIO reported. Police said the girl’s father left her alone for over an hour and a half while he was inside the JACK casino.

The girl was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up after officers discovered her alone, and was later released to her family.

The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspected child endangerment and permitting child abuse, but he has not been formally charged, according to WOIO.

The case remains under investigation.









