At least 1 hurt after crash near downtown Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was hurt after a crash in Dayton Friday night.
Dayton police and medics were called to a crash at N Keowee Street and Valley Street before 8 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
iWitness 7 video shows two cars with heavy damage and one person being loaded into an ambulance.
The supervisor could not provide additional information.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
