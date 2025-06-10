Police looking for woman accused of using stolen credit card at local mall, taking over $14K

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for a woman who they said spent over $14,000 using someone else’s credit card.
Beavercreek Police Department shared a photo of the woman on their social media and said that on May 23, she used a stolen credit card at multiple stores inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons.
The woman is then accused of going to Chase Bank, where she made a large withdrawal.
In total, the woman is accused of stealing $14,631.30.
Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, ext. 249, or email mccainc@beavercreekohio.gov.
Police said you may remain anonymous.
