Police looking for woman accused of using stolen credit card at local mall, taking over $14K

BEAVERCREEK — Police are searching for a woman who they said spent over $14,000 using someone else’s credit card.

Beavercreek Police Department shared a photo of the woman on their social media and said that on May 23, she used a stolen credit card at multiple stores inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The woman is then accused of going to Chase Bank, where she made a large withdrawal.

In total, the woman is accused of stealing $14,631.30.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Detective McCain at (937) 426-1225, ext. 249, or email mccainc@beavercreekohio.gov.

Police said you may remain anonymous.

