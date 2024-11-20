Police looking for suspects in tire iron assault near Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — Columbus police are asking for help identifying four people who are accused of the robbery and assault of three people near the Ohio State University campus.

According to police, the three victims were walking past the suspects on the 1700 block of N. High Street on Oct. 17.

Police say one of the suspects began speaking to the female victim, another suspect then threw something at her and began yelling at her.

One of the victims tried to intervene, police say, when he was punched and kicked until he fell to the ground.

The suspects then took property from the victims’ pockets, police say. When the third victim tried to stop them, he was hit in the back of the head with what police believe to be a tire iron.

He was taken to a local hospital with severe lacerations on his head.

A cash reward is available to anyone with information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspects, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers says. Anonymous tips can be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

